Mettler, Dorothy Ann

Dorothy Ann Mettler, longtime resident of Hamden and Milford, entered into eternal rest on July 2, 2019. Daughter of the late Robert A. Mettler and Helen Evelyn Barrett Mettler, she graduated from Albertus Magnus College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Classics and English Literature. Dorothy had a long and successful career with the New Haven District Office of the Department of Labor, where she held supervisory and managerial positions for over 20 years.

Dorothy's father died unexpectedly when she was only three months of age. Her first years were spent with her mother and Mettler grandparents. She later lived with her grandmother Barrett and her Uncles Tom and John who became her substitute fathers. During these early years, she spent considerable time with her extended family of cousins. She was very close with her cousins Barbara Doody Holland and Lydia Doody Waterhouse, who were like sisters to her.

Dorothy was an extraordinary woman who lived her long life with dignity and grace. She was always gentle, good-humored and smiling. She was a beloved daughter, dedicated niece, cherished aunt, loyal friend and kind neighbor. After her Uncle Tom lost his voice to cancer, she cared for him for over 26 years until his death. Dorothy's dedication and devotion to her mother was exemplary. They lived together their entire lives and Dorothy was her sole care-giver, guardian and best friend. Dorothy leaves behind the extended Mettler family, as well as her dear nieces Lydia, Ginny, Megan, Heidi, Gretchen and Sarah.

The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to the fine doctors, nurses, and staff at Milford Hospital and at Evergreen Woods Health Center. Thank you to all of the fine aides from Helping Hands Caring Hearts. Extraordinary thanks and gratitude are extended to Dorothy's good friends, helpful neighbors, and in particular Dorothy's dear friend Mike.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Following the calling hours, a Funeral Mass will be held at 12 p.m. at St. Mary Church, 70 Gulf St., Milford, CT. Burial will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Published in The New Haven Register on July 7, 2019