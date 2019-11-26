New Haven Register Obituaries
Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
203-735-0036
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Star Bethlehem Church
18 Lester St.
Ansonia, CT
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Beulah Heights 1st Pentecostal Church
782 Orchard St.
New Haven, CT
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Beulah Heights 1st Pentecostal Church
782 Orchard St.
New Haven, CT
Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Beaverdale Cemetery
Hamden, CT
Redd, Dorothy Ann
Dorothy Ann Redd (88), wife of the late Bishop Eugene Redd and longtime Ansonia resident, entered into eternal rest November 21, 2019. She was born July 13, 1931 in New Haven, CT the daughter of the late Charles and Mamie Bannister Simmons. Dorothy was a graduate of Wilbur Cross High School, she worked at Bradley's Dept. Store in Hamden and as a teachers' assistant for The Ansonia Board of Education.
On September 10, 1950, Dorothy married her loving husband Bishop Eugene A. Redd and enjoyed 58 years of marriage. She leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Eugene Russaw (Janet) of Tennessee and Sherril K. Redd (J. Meany) of Ansonia, CT; three daughters, Priscilla A. Black (Thomas) of Ridgefield CT, Tarsyia M. Waddell of Texas and Ronja D. Goldson (Terri) of Ansonia. She also leaves her spiritual daughters, Kathy Lewis Russell of Conway, South Carolina, Diane Stroman and Tonya Jones of Ansonia. Dorothy Redd was blessed to have 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 20 godchildren, and a host of friend. She is also survived by 4 sisters, Mamie Saulsbury of Hamden, CT, Mary Ingram of New Haven, Betty Ford of Birmingham, Alabama and Frances Quint of Long Island, NY and her brother Reginald Simmons of New Haven. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother Charles Simmons and foster daughter Tara Spencer.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Star Bethlehem Church, 18 Lester St., Ansonia, CT. Funeral services will be on Saturday, November 30th at 11:00 a.m. at Beulah Heights 1st Pentecostal Church, 782 Orchard St., New Haven, CT. Calling hours are 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Burial will be on Monday, 11:00 a.m. graveside in Beaverdale Cemetery in Hamden, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Star of Bethlehem Church, 18 Lester St., Ansonia, CT 06401. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. (www.jenkinskingfh.com)
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 27, 2019
