SANDILLO, DOROTHY ANN "DEE"
Dorothy Ann Sandillo "Dee", 71, of Land O' Lakes, FL passed away on June 27th, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital North, Lutz, FL. She was born in Bronx, New York on May 26, 1949 and was the daughter of George Pappacoda, Sr., and the late Lillian Cusano Pappacoda and the late Ralph Tarantelli. Dee was a prayer warrior and a firm believer in the Lord. She was a hairdresser for most of her life leaving behind her successful most recent hair salon, "Hair Power". Her greatest passion was singing and entertaining at various venues, and most recent being Hard Rock Casino in Tampa, Florida. Dee was a vibrant woman, she would light up a room when entering, leaving an everlasting impression. Dee was devoted to living life to the fullest and "living for the now!" Mother of Ralph D'Aniello, Jr. (Laura), Daniella D'Aniello (fiancé Shaun Pascale), Timothy Vernon Tait and her stepdaughter Taylor Spaziante. Grandmother of Nicholas D'Aniello, Jasahna D'Aniello, Olivia D'Aniello and Camila Ann Tait. Beloved sister of Louise Pappacoda Ryszczyk, George Pappacoda, Jr. and the late Carl Tarantelli. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The visiting hours will be on Thursday morning, July 16th from 9:00 to 11:00 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue (masks and social distancing required). Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:15. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina at Church of St. Vincent de Paul, 80 Taylor Avenue, East Haven at 12 Noon. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. www.northhavenfuneral.com