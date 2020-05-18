Dorothy C. Sellner
Sellner, Dorothy C.
Dorothy C. Sellner, age 93, of West Haven passed away on May 17, 2020. For 70 years, Dorothy was the loving wife of the late Harold F. Sellner. She was born in New Haven, daughter of the late George J. and Christine Frey Conlan. Dorothy is survived by her adoring children, Craig (Sharon) Sellner of West Haven and Leslie (Keith) Jamieson of Branford, her step-grandson Christopher (Ashley) Jamieson, her step-granddaughter Paisley and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers George and Donald Conlan.
Due to the Corona virus and in consideration of the well-being of the family and friends, sadly, services will be private. West Haven Funeral Home in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com

Published in The New Haven Register on May 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
