Dorothy Decker
Decker, Dorothy
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dorothy "Pat" O'Connell Decker, age 103, of Hamden, Dorothy was born on St. Mary's Street in Hamden on October 10, 1916 to the late James and Irene Oates O'Connell. She was the beloved wife to the late Harold Decker for 64 years who predeceased her in 2004. She is survived by twin daughters Dorothy "Mike" Bartolotta and her husband Richard and Patricia Morrill Aitro. She leaves 8 grandchildren who adored her, Timothy Morrill (Cheryl Smith) of Hamden, Greg Morrill (Traci) of Wallingford, Kevin Morrill (Debbie) of Wallingford, Keith Morrill (Lori Pascale) of East Haven, Christopher Morrill (Mark) of FL, Kimberly Bartolotta of Hamden, Richard Bartolotta of CA, and Jeffrey Bartolotta (Amy) of CA. Also survived by 10 great-grandchildren. She worked at Safety Electric for many years, and was a longtime member of Paradise Country Club. She was an avid Red Sox fan who never missed a game. She loved family gatherings and trips to the casino. She was predeceased by her sister Sue "Alice" Holcomb, brothers; James J. and Donald T. O'Connell. She is survived by her sister Jane Park of Hamden, sister-in-law Catherine "Moo" O'Connell of Hamden, and many great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services are private and have been entrusted to Hamden Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 18, 2020.
