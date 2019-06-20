Deephouse Staley, Dorothy

Dorothy Deephouse Staley, a lifetime resident of Madison passed away at Bethesda Hospital in Boynton Beach, Florida on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, after a long illness. Wife of the late Charles A. Staley, Jr., Dorothy was born November 1, 1936, daughter of the late Lawrence Paul Deephouse and late Libbie Turek Deephouse. She attended the Hopkins School, the Marymount College, Newton College of the Sacred Heart and Purdue University. She was the devoted mother of Dr. Charles Staley III (Atlanta, GA); Diana Staley (Madison, CT) and Paul Staley (Madison, CT). Dorothy was predeceased by her brother, James Deephouse. Dorothy is also survived by 2 grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

For more than 40 years, Dorothy was a fabulous bridal designer at her business, the General's Residence, which she started in 1971; she created magnificent couture dresses for her brides around the world. She was a devoted member of the Catholic Charity League and made lifelong friendships while helping others.

A celebration of life mass will take place at St. Margaret's Church, 29 Academy St., Madison, CT on Saturday, July 13 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Grace Monastery in Guilford, CT. Published in The New Haven Register on June 23, 2019