Oliver, Dorothy "Dot" Eleanor

Dorothy "Dot" Eleanor Oliver, aged 90, passed away quietly, surrounded by her loving family on January 24th, 2019 at Rosewood Nursing Home. She made many friends with all the nurses, CNAs, office staff and Dr. Magboo, all who lovingly cared for her during her struggles with Alzheimer's.

The angels celebrated on April 27, 1928 when Dot was born in Bridgeport, CT to Raymond and Hilda Head. Dot made her home in Milford, CT where she met her late husband Peter H. Oliver. They were lovingly married for almost 40 years before Pete passed away in 1987 in Mena, Arkansas. Dot was a loving mother to her two sons, Peter H. Oliver and Dennis J. Oliver. She lived out her golden years with her son Dennis and his wife Veronica in Reno, NV.

Dot is preceded in passing by her mother and father, her twin sister Alice Head Schede, her brother Raymond "Bud" Head, her husband Pete, and her son Peter. Her life will be celebrated by those Dot left behind: her son Dennis and his wife Veronica; her daughter-in-law Dolores; her grandchildren: Denise, Danielle, Sherri, Donna, and their spouses. Dot was also proud of her seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

To know Dot, was to know happiness, love, understanding, acceptance, and laughter. She was the warmest, gentlest, kindest person with a heart of gold. Her zest for life was always present. She is severely missed, but forever loved.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on March 21st, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Milford, CT, internment to immediately follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and gifts, please send donations in Dot's memory to Rosewood Rehabilitation Center in Reno, NV.

Please make checks out to: Rosewood Rehabilitation Center, 2045 Silverada Blvd., Reno, NV 89512, (775) 359-3161.

Also please ensure to put For: Dorothy Oliver Memorial Fund Attn: Doug Hopkins, Executive Director Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2019