Pothier, Dorothy Ellen
Dorothy "Dottie" Ellen Pothier, 83, of Summerville, wife of Everett Pothier, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Summerville Community Hospice House.Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 1 o'clock to 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A Mass will begin at 2 o'clock. Burial will follow at Summerville Cemetery, 1330 Boonehill Rd., Summerville, SC 29483. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church, 11001 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485.Dottie was born on September 22, 1936 in New Haven, CT, daughter of the late Herman and Mary Ellen Scharf. She was a member of St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church. She was a member of the Senior Group at St. Theresa's. Survivors in addition to her husband Everett are: son, Phillip Pothier (Jamie) of Florence, AL; granddaughter: Ava Grace Pothier of Florence, AL; two brothers: Charles Frederick Scharf (Ruth) of Conway and George Herman Scharf (Joan) of Summerville; sister-in-law, Alice Behnke of Summerville; nephews and nieces: Keith Alan Scharf of St. George, Kevin Charles Scharf (Stephanie) of Camden, Kevin Charles Scharf II of Denver, CO, and Richard Behnke of Bloomfield, NJ; great niece and nephew: Adam Behnke of Bloomfield, NJ and Allyson Behnke of Bloomfield, NJ. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
