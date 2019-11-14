|
|
Hartigan, Dorothy Fappiano Dillon
Dorothy Fappiano Dillon Hartigan, 95, of Hamden passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at the Arden House in Hamden. She was the wife of the late NHFD Lt. James Dillon and is survived by a daughter Carol Dillon Aprea and husband Frank of Hamden, a son James Dillon of CA, a brother Edward Fappiano of Naples, FL, grandson Pastor Frank Aprea and wife Sonia of Hamden and great-grandsons Matthew and Justin Aprea. She was predeceased by a son Patrick Dillon and a brother Don Fappiano.Dorothy was born June 27, 1924 in New Haven a daughter of the late Emil V. and Catherine McKeon Fappiano, was a graduate of Hamden High School and had been employed at Quinnipiac College, LaSillet in Cheshire, the Hamden Fabric Shop and Sears in Hamden and had done Home Care work. She was a women of great faith and an active member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Hamden for many years. We will miss her delightful sense of humor and warm personality. Her family would like to thank all of the staff at Arden House 4CD and also 2CD Hospice unit for all their care and kindness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday morning, Nov. 18th at 11:00 a.m. in Christ the Bread of Life Parish, Blessed Sacrament Church, Hamden. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Arrangements are with Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 15, 2019