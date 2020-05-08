Genite, Dorothy
Dorothy Borrelli Genite of North Haven died May 4, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the beloved wife of 61 years to Joseph Genite. Dorothy was born in New Haven February 10, 1939 a daughter of the late Vincenzo and Maria Sandillo Borrelli. Loving mother of Gina (John Ahern) Murray. Grandmother of Stephanie (Paul) Patrigani, Staff Sargent (USAF) Matthew (Gillian Fox) Murray and Brittany Murray and great-grandmother of Madison Elizabeth. Sister of the late Diane Dickerson, Lillian Arpino, Mary Daughtry, Edward, Michael, Arthur, George, Leonard and Peter Borrelli. Dorothy lived for Mickey Mouse, margaritas, Saturday morning pancakes, her grandkids and great-granddaughter and thought the best thing about dinner was making reservations. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas, and was adamant that the day was spent at her house. Dorothy always kissed her grandkids goodnight with "Goodnight, God Bless you and I love you." Forever 39.
A private visitation and funeral service will be held with Dorothy's family. A celebration of her life will be take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish at wish.org, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Connecticut at rmhca-ctma.org or St Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., is in care of her arrangements. Sign Dorothy's guestbook online at www.iovanne.com.
Dorothy Borrelli Genite of North Haven died May 4, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the beloved wife of 61 years to Joseph Genite. Dorothy was born in New Haven February 10, 1939 a daughter of the late Vincenzo and Maria Sandillo Borrelli. Loving mother of Gina (John Ahern) Murray. Grandmother of Stephanie (Paul) Patrigani, Staff Sargent (USAF) Matthew (Gillian Fox) Murray and Brittany Murray and great-grandmother of Madison Elizabeth. Sister of the late Diane Dickerson, Lillian Arpino, Mary Daughtry, Edward, Michael, Arthur, George, Leonard and Peter Borrelli. Dorothy lived for Mickey Mouse, margaritas, Saturday morning pancakes, her grandkids and great-granddaughter and thought the best thing about dinner was making reservations. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas, and was adamant that the day was spent at her house. Dorothy always kissed her grandkids goodnight with "Goodnight, God Bless you and I love you." Forever 39.
A private visitation and funeral service will be held with Dorothy's family. A celebration of her life will be take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish at wish.org, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Connecticut at rmhca-ctma.org or St Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., is in care of her arrangements. Sign Dorothy's guestbook online at www.iovanne.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 8, 2020.