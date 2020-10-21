1/
Dorothy Gentile
Gentile , Dorothy
"The mildest manner and the greatest heart" Class of '42
No words are truer about Dorothy. She passed in North Haven, with her family on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Born March 12, 1925 in Stafford Springs, CT, the daughter of Angeline and Guilio Carocari. She grew up in Allingtown, West Haven. Wife of the late Frank Anthony Gentile. Loving mother of Thomas Gentile (Thea Elijah) of Brattleboro, VT, Elissa (John) Tirozzi of North Haven, John (Suzanne) Gentile of Holden, MA and the late Mary (Philip) Moricone of Derry, NH. Dorothy leaves grandchildren Leila (Adam) Rusczyk, Philip (Brittany) Moricone, Joshua Gentile, Karen (Danielle) Tirozzi, Michael (Denise) Tirozzi, and Timothy Tirozzi. Dorothy also leaves great-grandchildren Issabelle and Miles Tirozzi, Ethan Tirozzi, Makayla and Kiera Rusczyk, and Madeline Moricone, and several loving nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Dorothy attended St. Vincent's Nursing School in Bridgeport, CT, and worked for the Hospital of St. Raphael ER and Pulmonary Intensive Care Units until retirement. Dorothy's nursing skills, strength and compassion were her mainstay. Due to Covid-19, there will be a graveside gathering on Saturday, October 24th at 11:00 a.m. in All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Ave., North Haven. We hope in the near future we can safely gather together again. In lieu of flowers, may we suggest a donation in Dorothy's name to Doctors Without Borders, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030 or doctorswithoutborders.corg The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven has been entrusted with arrangements.
www.washingtonmemorialfh.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 21, 2020.
