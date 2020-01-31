|
|
Goldson, Dorothy
Dorothy "Dot" Goldson, age 85, wife of Bruce "Bob" Goldson Sr. and resident of Ansonia, CT passed away January 28, 2020. She was born December 23, 1934 in Roanoke, Virginia and was the daughter of the late Lewis Edwards Sr. and Louise Frances Clay Edwards. "Dot" was a graduate of Ansonia High School, attended the University of New Haven and earned a degree in Interior Design from Paier College of Art in Hamden, CT. She worked at Macy's in New Haven, Wayside Furniture in Milford, CT and owned her own state licensed interior design business, DMG Interiors. She was an active member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Ansonia where she served as a Trustee and member of the Missionary Society. She also served as the Worthy Matron for the Order of the Eastern Star and was a lifetime member of the NAACP. She is survived by her brother Lewis Edwards Jr. (Emmar) of Bridgeport, sons Bruce Goldson Jr. (Faye), Terri Goldson Sr. (Ronja) the late Keith Goldson all of Ansonia and a host of grand and great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 4th at 10:00 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church on Pershing Drive in Ansonia, CT. Friends may call (at Macedonia) from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in Ansonia. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, CT has been privileged with the arrangements. (www.jenkinskingfh.com)
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 1, 2020