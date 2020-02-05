|
|
Gomez, Dorothy
Dorothy Gomez, 57, of New Haven, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was born in New Haven to the late Richard and Lena Harris Gomez on August 25, 1962. Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory, brothers, Samuel Gomez and David Gomez; and a host of relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Richard Gomez, Jr.; and her partner, Shirley, Kelly.
A celebration of her life will take place Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, New Haven. To leave a message of comfort for the Gomez family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 6, 2020