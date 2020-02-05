New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Gomez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Gomez


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Gomez Obituary
Gomez, Dorothy
Dorothy Gomez, 57, of New Haven, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was born in New Haven to the late Richard and Lena Harris Gomez on August 25, 1962. Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory, brothers, Samuel Gomez and David Gomez; and a host of relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Richard Gomez, Jr.; and her partner, Shirley, Kelly.
A celebration of her life will take place Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, New Haven. To leave a message of comfort for the Gomez family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -