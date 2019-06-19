New Haven Register Obituaries
Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
(203) 934-5000
Dorothy Guida Guarino


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Guida Guarino Obituary
Guarino, Dorothy Guida
Dorothy Guida Guarino, 90, beloved wife of Daniel Guarino of West Haven passed away June 17, 2019 in Apple-Rehab West Haven. Mother of the late Daniel Guarino, Jr. Born in New Haven on January 25, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Vaspasiano Guida.
Service and burial are private. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven, CT 06516. Sign Dorothy's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on June 23, 2019
