Guarino, Dorothy Guida
Dorothy Guida Guarino, 90, beloved wife of Daniel Guarino of West Haven passed away June 17, 2019 in Apple-Rehab West Haven. Mother of the late Daniel Guarino, Jr. Born in New Haven on January 25, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Vaspasiano Guida.
Service and burial are private.
Published in The New Haven Register on June 23, 2019