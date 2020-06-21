Apell, Dorothy H.

Dorothy H. Apell, 97, formerly of Guilford and Madison, CT passed away peacefully on May 23rd, 2020 at Aaron Manor in Chester, CT of the Covid-19 virus. Dorothy was born September 5th, 1922 in Chicago Illinois. She was married to Dr. Richard J. Apell on June 1st, 1946 until his death May 30th, 2012.

There are many fond family memories in Guilford Lakes, playing golf, fishing, swimming and skating on the lakes with a community of friends. After moving to Madison in 1962 she was able to travel with her husband to many states and countries attending Optometric Conventions. She was very proud to have worked at Pinchbeck Roses in Guilford from which her retired after many years. While at Aaron Manor she would welcome Emma, a rescue Poodle, owned by her daughter for many visits.

Dorothy was also predeceased by her son Richard J. Apell Jr. and his wife Frances Apell and a great-granddaughter Olivia L. Beebe. She is survived by her daughter Karen Beebe and her husband Mike of Old Saybrook, three grandsons Michael J. Beebe and his wife Sarah of Old Saybrook, Jason R. Beebe of Old Lyme and Bryan Apell of Haddam, three great grandchildren, Jason Jr., Jillian and Jordon Beebe of Old Lyme.

Burial will be private.

Donations in her memory may be made to Poodle Rescue Connecticut, P.O. Box 188, Naugatuck, CT 06770.



