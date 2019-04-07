New Haven Register Obituaries
|
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Reynolds, Dorothy J.
Dorothy Jacobs Reynolds, 90, a longtime resident of North Haven passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Meriden. Dorothy was born in Richmond, Virginia on September 20, 1928. She was the wife of the late Warren Reynolds and leaves behind their only child Cynthia and her husband Archie Davis of Cheshire. She is survived by grandsons Joshua and Isaac Murray and great-grandson Stratton Murray. Dorothy was employed by the Town of North Haven for many years and at the time of retirement in 1992, she was Deputy Town Clerk and Tax Collector.
There will be no visiting hours and burial will be private. Dorothy requested donations in her memory made be made to either the Memorial Fund or the Romeyne A. Brockett Educational Fund at the Montowese Baptist Church, 201 Quinnipiac Avenue, North Haven, CT 06473. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangement. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 7, 2019
