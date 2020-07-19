1/
Dorothy Julia Stone
Stone, Dorothy Julia
Dorothy Julia (Horry) Stone, 97 of Plantsville, Connecticut, died on July 18, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul Robert Stone. She was born on October 20, 1922 in Perth, Western Australia and was the daughter of the late Isadore and Esther Horry. She is survived by her loving children, Karen Stone and Michael Stone and his wife Susan, her grandchildren Roy Sous and fiancée Thuan Nguyen, Dr. Natalie Sous and her husband Richard Iorio, her great-granddaughter, Anneliese (Anna) Iorio, who was the apple of her eye, and Kathy Campbell. She is also survived by her sister Gloria Herman in Perth, Western Australia and sister-in-law Kaye Horry in Sydney, Australia, and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her brothers Harry, Sol, and Lionel Horry and sisters Sylvia Hartz and Pauline Adelman. Dorothy was a gifted pianist, who won a scholarship to do graduate work at the Yale University School of Music in 1947. She was an excellent piano instructor, whose teachings enabled one of her students to attend The Juilliard School of Performing Arts in New York City. Due To The Current COVID Health Crisis, funeral services will be held at Graveside and are under the care of Robert E. Shure and Son Funeral Home, 543 George St., New Haven, CT 06511. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com



