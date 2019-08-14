|
|
Murphy, Dorothy L.
Dorothy L. Murphy, 79, of New Haven, died July 31, 2019. Ms. Murphy was born in Laurinburg, NC on January 1, 1940, a daughter of the late Dannie F. Shaw and Lenora Shaw. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses and prior to retiring, was employed at Midstate Medical Center, Middlesex Hopsital and the former CHCP as a Phlebotomist. Dorothy is survived by a daughter, Danette Barnett; sons, John W. Murphy, O'Donovan Murphy, Warren Murphy and Hakan Jackson; a sister, Gwendolyn Thomas; 13 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and extended family, Kevin Crews-Murphy and James Jackson, III. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Anita Murphy; brother, Dannie Shaw, Jr.; and a sister, Marva Andrade.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1123 Ella T. Grasso Blvd., New Haven. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 15, 2019