Landman, Dorothy (Nattenberg)
Dorothy (Nattenberg) Landman peacefully passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital on December 11, 2019 at the age of 94. "Dotty" was born in Berlin, Germany in 1925 to Johanna Cohen and Leo Chrzonstowski. In 1934 at the age of 9, Dotty traveled alone by ocean liner from Berlin to New York where she was met by her Aunt Helen (Cohen) Nattenberg and Uncle David Nattenberg, with whom she lived in Norwalk, CT until her mother Johanna arrived in the US thereafter along with Dotty's grandfather Herman Cohen. Upon her arrival in America she was given her uncle's last name of Nattenberg as her own, as was her mother Johanna upon her own arrival in the US. Dotty graduated from Norwalk High School where she met her future husband, Selwyn (Selly) Landman. Dorothy and Selwin married in 1945 and shared 25 years of marriage prior to their divorce. Together they raised 2 devoted sons, David S. Landman (Marian Hawley) of Denver, CO and Michael K. Landman (Andrea Hickey Landman) of Cambridge, MA and Eugene, OR. Dotty had two grandsons whom she adored, Jeffrey F. Landman (Sara Freeman) of Somerville, MA and Tyler A. Landman of Boulder, CO. Dorothy lived in Baltimore, MD while Selly attended the University of Maryland (Baltimore) Dental School, and thereafter moved with Selly to Cheshire, CT before settling in Hamden, CT where she raised her family and resided until her passing. Dorothy was talented tennis player and an avid reader who devoured the New York Times daily. She was an adventurous traveler, having explored far flung locales including Moscow, Peru and Eastern Europe at a time when such destinations were exotic at best. Dotty had many friends over the years in Baltimore, New York and New Haven, all of whom would undoubtedly endorse her high school yearbook graduation quote "Wit was in her eyes." She was educated and opinionated about politics, the arts, and current events. She was a proud Hopkins School mother, a cheerleader for her sons' athletic competitions and was a passionate supporter of all things liberal, democratic, Jewish and progressive. Dotty was a strong believer in the concept of Israel as a place where all Jews would be welcome.
Donations in her name may be made to:
American Zionist Movement - https://azm.org/donate/
Anti-Defamation League (ADL) - https://www.adl.org/
