Dickerson, Dorothy Marie
In Wallingford, August 11, 2020 Dorothy Marie Dickerson 90, passed away peacefully. Formerly of Hamden. She was the loving sister of Mary Ellen Corso and Charles F. Dickerson both of East Haven. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a sister Helen Dickerson and a brother John Dickerson. Ms. Dickerson was born in New Haven December 27, 1929 daughter of the late John and Lillian Henkes Dickerson. Prior to her retirement, she worked for St. Raphael's Hospital in the food service department for over 40 years. Special thanks to her dear friend Marcia Valenti for her love and support, also Masonicare and the Hospice team for their great care and compassion. Graveside services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at All Saints Cemetery. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and meet at the cemetery office at 10:45 a.m. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com