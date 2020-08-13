1/1
Dorothy Marie Dickerson
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dickerson, Dorothy Marie
In Wallingford, August 11, 2020 Dorothy Marie Dickerson 90, passed away peacefully. Formerly of Hamden. She was the loving sister of Mary Ellen Corso and Charles F. Dickerson both of East Haven. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a sister Helen Dickerson and a brother John Dickerson. Ms. Dickerson was born in New Haven December 27, 1929 daughter of the late John and Lillian Henkes Dickerson. Prior to her retirement, she worked for St. Raphael's Hospital in the food service department for over 40 years. Special thanks to her dear friend Marcia Valenti for her love and support, also Masonicare and the Hospice team for their great care and compassion. Graveside services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at All Saints Cemetery. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and meet at the cemetery office at 10:45 a.m. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
All Saints Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved