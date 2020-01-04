|
Hall, Dorothy Marie
Dorothy Marie Hall, age 80, of Wallingford passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019 at Masonicare in Wallingford. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald E. Hall Sr. She was born in New Haven, CT on August 1, 1939 to the late Stephen and Dorothy (Comstock) Onofrio. Dorothy was a beloved mother and grandmother who was devoted to her family. She loved to play Bingo and spend time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her three children, Donald Hall Jr. of Northford, Donna M. (Grove) Hall-Gerace of Wallingford, David C. Hall of Hamden, one brother, Richard C. (Lita) Onofrio of Killingworth and one sister, Linda J. (Guy) Bimonte of North Haven. She also leaves behind two grandchildren, Michael P. Hennessey Jr. and Briana Ann Hennessey and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Terry Lynn Hall and two brothers Stephen Onofrio Jr. and Ronald E. Onofrio of Northport, FL. The family would like to give a special thank you to Masonicare and Masonicare Hospice. They were all very kind, loving and caring. They will forever be our angels. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Road, North Branford on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at St. Augustine Church, 30 Caputo Road, North Branford at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Bare Plain Cemetery, Route 80, North Branford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Masonic Home Health & Hospice, 22 Barnes Road, Suite 4, Wallingford, CT 06492 or Masonicare, 22 Masonic Avenue, Wallingford, CT 06492. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 5, 2020