McKiernan, Dorothy
Dorothy McKiernan, 97 formerly of Nicoll St., New Haven died May 26, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joseph McKiernan and was also predeceased by a brother Edward Koch and a sister Elsie Allen. She leaves a nephew Kenneth Allen and a niece Carol Allen both of New Haven. She was originally a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, New Haven and later became an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Hamden where she was a member of the Women's Group. Prior to retirement she worked at the Yale Divinity School Library as a cataloger. The family would like to express their deepest thanks to all of the staff and administrators of Hamden Health Care for their caring and support. We could not have done it alone. Your dedication is beyond admirable.
Private graveside services will be held at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 600 Shepard Ave., Hamden, CT 06514. Arrangements are with the Hawley Lincoln Memorial, 424 Elm St., New Haven. To sign the online guestbook, please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 27, 2020.