Dorothy McKiernan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McKiernan, Dorothy
Dorothy McKiernan, 97 formerly of Nicoll St., New Haven died May 26, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joseph McKiernan and was also predeceased by a brother Edward Koch and a sister Elsie Allen. She leaves a nephew Kenneth Allen and a niece Carol Allen both of New Haven. She was originally a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, New Haven and later became an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Hamden where she was a member of the Women's Group. Prior to retirement she worked at the Yale Divinity School Library as a cataloger. The family would like to express their deepest thanks to all of the staff and administrators of Hamden Health Care for their caring and support. We could not have done it alone. Your dedication is beyond admirable.
Private graveside services will be held at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 600 Shepard Ave., Hamden, CT 06514. Arrangements are with the Hawley Lincoln Memorial, 424 Elm St., New Haven. To sign the online guestbook, please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hawley Lincoln Memorial
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-787-4101
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved