Dorothy Neville Oliwa Obituary
Oliwa, Dorothy Neville
Dorothy Neville Oliwa Du Bail 69, of Orange died Friday, Jan. 3. She is the widow of Arthur "Skip" Du Bail. Born in New Haven on Oct. 5, 1950 daughter of the late Thomas D. and Marjorie (Obmann) Neville. Survivors are Daughter Maureen Tomlinson of Ansonia, son James Twichell of SD, brothers Timothy (Judy) Neville of FL and John (Ruth) Neville of Seymour, five grandchildren. All services were privately held in the Bennett Funeral Home, 91 N. Cliff St., Ansonia. Donations may be made to a .
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 7, 2020
