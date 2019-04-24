Oziol, Dorothy

Dorothy Landino Oziol, 72, of Hamden, died April 24, 2019 at St. Raphael Campus after a long illness. She was the wife of Albert P. Oziol. Dorothy was born in New Haven, June 13, 1946 the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine Maselli Landino and Julia DeMarco Landino and resided in Hamden all her life. She was a sales clerk at Walgrens Pharmacy for 15 years, retiring in 2009. She enjoyed trips to the casino, time at Paradise Country Club but most of all, spending time with her grandson. Beside her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Jenifer Oziol Chiareli (Jaclyn) of Hamden, a sister, Mary Ann DeLucia of North Haven and a grandson, Nico Chiareli and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings, Grace Ivan (Joseph), Vito DeMarco and a brother-in-law, Frank DeLucia. Funeral service Saturday at 10 o'clock in the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden. Interment in Centerville Cemetery, Hamden. Friends may call Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the , at www.kidney.org Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 25, 2019