Russell, Dorothy P. "Dottie"
Dorothy P. "Dottie" Russell, age 100, of Shelton entered into rest on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Hewitt Health and Rehab with her loving family at her side. She was the devoted wife of the late Robert Loughlin Russell. Dottie was born in Stratford, CT on October 9, 1918, daughter of the late John and Susan (Repka) Pulaski. She was raised in Trumbull before moving to Monroe, then Shelton. Dottie worked at Russell Linen Service for many years. She was very active in the First United Methodist Church and was a Sunday School Teacher. She enjoyed painting, crocheting, biking, swimming, gardening and watching the sunrise. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Her fondest memories were cooking and baking for family holidays. Dottie is the beloved mother of Robert J. Russell and his wife Maryetta; loving grandmother of Kristine Crotty and her husband Kevin, Cynthia Hinkson and her partner Kevin Miller, James L. Russell and his wife Amanda, Sandi Russell and her husband Seamus Fleming; Dawn Kiely, Megan Russell and Kate Russell; great-grandmother of Kailey and Brandon Crotty, Ryan and Everett Kiely, Gabriel Hinkson, Mya and Aiden Pastore, Audrey and Adalyn Russell and mother-in-law of Wendy Spillane and Roseanne Russell. Dottie is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, James F. Russell; a daughter, Joan M. Zabbo; a brother, Philip Pulaski and two sisters, Rita Kane and Eleanor Pulaski. Friends are invited to her memorial services on Friday, August 23rd at the First United Methodist Church, 188 Rocky Rest Road in Shelton. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. and the memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m. Her burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Ansonia. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 20, 2019