Dorothy Quinlan McDonald "Dodie" formerly of Meriden and Madison, CT passed away on Oct. 31, 2018 at the age of 91 and 8 months in Colorado Springs, CO.
Dorothy was the loving wife of the late Edward James McDonald Jr. Dorothy Barbara Quinlan was born on Feb. 19, 1927 to Harold and Della Gaffney Quinlan in Meriden, CT. Her twin sister Barbara Dorothy Quinlan died on July 11, 2013.
Dorothy graduated in 1944 from Prospect Hill School in New Haven, CT. In the summer of 1944 Dorothy age 17 lived in Mexico City where she focused on her Spanish and she traveled Mexico with her host family. Dorothy got her BA degree (honors list) in 1948 at Connecticut College for Women, New London, CT. Dodie was the Class President, the captain of the soccer team and she was on the volleyball team. Dorothy was the Reunion Chairwoman at her 50th reunion in 1998. Dorothy got her BS degree in 1950 from The New Haven State Teachers College and she received her MA Degree in 1952 from Yale University Graduate School and The New Haven State Teachers College.
In June of 1965 Dorothy McDonald was published in Red Book Magazine for her article "First Things First." The article was about raising 3 children and prioritizing her daily schedule. In the summer Mom would take us to the Madison Beach Club where we would all swim, play tennis, and go to the snack bar. Dorothy was a 7th and 8th grade remedial reading teacher from 1971 to 1987 in Chelmsford, MA. Dodie had a strong interest in computers since 1980. Dodie would spend 8 hours a day writing her personal and spiritual growth books on her computer. Of all the books that Mom wrote I believe her favorite was "The Evolution of a Winner." Dodie was also into researching health and nutrition and helping other people improve their lives.
Dodie's strength was her organizational skills. When Dodie was living at Essex Meadows in Essex, CT she taught classes for people with dementia and Alzheimer's from 2007--2012.
Dodie loved Ed and her 3 children she would go to great lengths to help us all succeed in everything whether it was in school, sports, work, and or life.
Dorothy is survived by her 3 children all of Colorado Springs, CO: Jim McDonald, Barbara McDonald Wolfe, and Colette McDonald and one granddaughter Seraphina Smith of Portland, ME. Seraphina is the daughter of Colette. One sister: Catherine McKinney.
As they say in the Irish
All the Best: We love you Mom and may God guide you in all your ways.
A Catholic memorial mass will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday August 6, 2019 at Saint Margaret Church in Madison, CT to be followed with a luncheon at the Madison Beach Club.
Published in www.nhregister.com on Aug. 2, 2019