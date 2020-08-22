Rostkowski, Dorothy
Lifelong Connecticut resident Dorothy Rostkowski, 85, passed with family at her side on August 13, 2020.
She was born in Stamford on August 18, 1934, eldest child of Joseph and Jennie Licek. Dorothy attended Holy Name grammar school and graduated from Stamford High School. After high school she worked at the Southfield Village Housing Authority.
Dorothy married her sweetheart, Stanley Rostkowski, on September 3, 1955. They were married for 64 years until his passing in September 2019. Dot, Stan and their 4 children moved to Trumbull in 1966, where they lived for 30 years. Mom loved raising her family and was very involved in taking the kids to various sports, swimming lessons and out for Carvel ice cream. As the family grew she cherished her 7 grandchildren and loved their visits. She is remembered for her airport pickups, regardless of the hour, with hot chocolate and treats for the arriving kids. The holidays were always a special time for Mom - decorating, baking cookies, bohemian fruit rolls and making pierogis.
Dorothy worked for many years at D.M. Read Co. and Gardner Merchant/Sodexo before retiring. She and Stan were always on the go, taking many trips and cruises, volunteering at the church bingo and were active participants in the Black Rock Congregational "Young at Heart" group where Mom played in the hand bell choir. In their last years, Mom and Dad lived at the Village at Mariner's Point in East Haven where she never missed a bingo game, trip to the casino, "Lunch Bunch" outing or going with the residents to local parades and concerts on the East Haven green. She loved life and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was predeceased by sisters Helen Licek and Patricia Chocas. She is survived by daughter Carolyn (Patrick), Stephen, wife Audrey and daughters Cara and Amy, Cynthia Hess, husband Michael and children Emily, Diana and Ryan, and Larry, wife Diane and daughters Lauren and Carolyn. She is also survived by sister Jane Kosonen (Matti), brother Joe (Andrea) and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Heart Association
at Heart.org/donate
.
The family would like to thank the staff and residents of the Village at Mariner's Point, providing a wonderful community for our parents in their last years. Arrangements are in the care of Celentano Funeral Home, New Haven.