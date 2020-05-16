Dorothy Scalia
1940 - 2020
Scalia, Dorothy
Dorothy A. (Grillo) Scalia 'Dottie', 80, wife of Nicholas Scalia passed away peacefully with her husband by her side, May 14, 2020 at Masonicare.
Dottie was born in New Haven on May 1, 1940, the daughter of the late Dr. James and Mary White Grillo. Dottie was an avid New York Yankees fan often traveling with her own radio to listen to the games wherever she went. She enjoyed Trivia nights with friends, planting her flowers, doing crossword puzzles and spending time with Bella her beloved cat. Dottie enjoyed bowling and played on several leagues. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband, Nicholas, usually twice a year to different places, as well as casino bus trips to upstate New York. In addition to her husband, Nicholas of 46 years, she is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Banning and her husband David of St. Petersburg, FL, Sherry Cotrona and her husband Frank of Wallingford, her grandchildren Tanya Banning, Frankie and Nickole Cotrona, all of Wallingford. She is also survived by her brother James Grillo of Hamden, sisters Marie (Donald) Cammerato of North Haven, Kathy Grillo of West Townsend, MA, her sisters-in-law Joann (John) Giaimo, of Durham, Anna Marie "Mimi" Luzzi of East Haven, as well as many nieces and nephews. Dottie's family would like to thank those who provided wonderful care for her at Masonicare, Ramage 6, the last year and a half.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences, visit www.wallingfordfh.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 15, 2020
Dear Nick, our heartfelt condolences to you and family for the loss of Dear Dottie. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
R.I.P Dear Dottie
Sandra and Bill
Family
May 15, 2020
Sherri,
I am very sorry for your loss.
Your all in my prayers
Mary Shields
Friend
May 15, 2020
Sherri,
I'm sorry for your loss. Your in my prayers.
Mary Shields
May 15, 2020
With my sympathy
Debra Ripa
