Hamden Memorial Funeral Home
1300 Dixwell Avenue
Hamden, CT 06514
203-248-5668
Silva-Coleman, Dorothy
Dorothy Marie Silva-Coleman, age 85 of New Haven, formerly of Ansonia, CT, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020. Dorothy was born in Ansonia, CT to the late Vital and Bertha C. Silva. After graduating from Ansonia High, Dorothy began her career as a bookkeeper at Muriel's Dress Shop. She held positions with the City of New Haven. She later went on to be the Executive Director of Ansonia Community Action Inc. Dorothy fought to secure fair and equal housing for the underprivileged. Education was very important to her. She was an avid reader and held a deep faith and love of of the Lord. Predeceased by her husbands Cole Coleman and Robert Levels Sr., parents and siblings, Elizabeth Washington, Frances Matheney, Victor and Claude Silva, sons Claude Coleman and Robert Levels Jr. and grandson Jonathan. Dorothy leaves behind two brothers, Theodore Silva of Richmond, Va. and Sylvester Silva of New Brunswick, N.J.; four sisters, Clementa Porter, Bernice Payne, Geraldine Silva and Sue Gatison. Her daughters Laurel, Colleen, Fern Coleman. She also leaves behind many grand and great grand children.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Church of the Assumption, 61 N Cliff St., Ansonia at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. St. Peter's Cemetery. A wake will be held on Wednesday night at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Avenue from 5-7 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 28, 2020
