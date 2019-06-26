|
Stanley, Dorothy (Peduzzi)
Dorothy (Peduzzi) Stanley, age 94, of New Haven, entered into eternal life on Monday, June 24, 2019 at CT Hospice. She was born on October 17, 1924, in North Tarrytown, New York, to the late Lillian (Bowen) Peduzzi. Loving wife of the late Enoch "Beany" Stanley. Beloved mother of Marsha "Tina" (Edward) Huckaby Sr. of VA, Sheila (William) Dennis Jr. of Hamden, Enid (Keith) Santora of Wallingford. Survived by 21 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by one son John Morris, two grandchildren Steven Huckaby, Amenophist Morris, and seven siblings.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Colonial Funeral Home, 86 Circular Avenue, Hamden from 9-11 a.m. Interment will follow at Hamden Plains Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 27, 2019