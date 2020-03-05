|
Stevens, Dorothy
Dorothy Vera Stevens, age 92 of Seymour, beloved wife of the late Raymond A. Stevens, died March 4, 2020. Funeral services will take place on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. from the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. in Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 105 Clifton Ave., Ansonia. Interment will follow in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Derby. Family and friends may call on Monday morning from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m., prior to Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, . Full obituary and online condolences may be found at
WWW.WAKELEEMEMORIAL.COM
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 8, 2020