Reilly, Dorothy T.
Thursday, February 6, 2020 Dorothy T. Reilly longtime resident of Branford and most recently of Madison passed away at Madison House. Dorothy was born in New Haven on February 5, 1932, daughter of the late Lawrence C. Reilly and Susan (Bolcer) Reilly. Predeceased by her sister Kathleen Taylor and a nephew, Michael Taylor. Beloved aunt of John Taylor; Edward (Ned) Taylor; Timothy Taylor; Peter Taylor; Kathleen Taylor; Christine (Taylor) Joyce; and Maureen Taylor. She is also survived by numerous grandnieces and nephews.
Before retirement, Dorothy had worked as a radiology technician for Chapel Medical Group. She was a member of the National Registry of X-Ray Technologists. Dorothy was an active communicant of St. Margaret's R.C. Church, which she was a member of their Ladies Fellowship and a Eucharist Minister.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret RC Church, 24 Academy St., Madison. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to Madison House Patient Recreation Fund, 34 Wildwood Ave., Madison, CT 064437. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 9, 2020