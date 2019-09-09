|
|
Trotta, Dorothy
Dorothy Calandrelli Trotta of New Haven died peacefully on September 7, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Carmine F. Trotta. She was born in New Haven on April 17, 1920 to the late Melchiede and Josephine Alberino Calandrelli and worked as a seamstress at Setlow Dress and later at Robby Len Fashions. Her family was the focus of her life. She loved being with her children, grand and great-grandchildren and she enjoyed the time she spent at the East Shore Senior Center.
Dorothy is the mother of Doreen (Bruce) Lesage, Pasquale (Barbara Sundmacker) and Carmine P. (Elaine) Trotta. Sister of the late Paul and Michael Calandrelli and survived by brother Andrew Calandrelli. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and her former daughter-in-law Suzanne Weber Trotta. Many thanks to all of her caregivers for the love and support.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday from 5-8pm in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Pl., New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Bernadette Church, 385 Townsend Ave., New Haven Thursday at 10am. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN38101-9908. Share a memory and sign Dorothy's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 10, 2019