Vogt, Dorothy

Dorothy Vogt, 96, who resided in Clinton, CT for 62 years, passed away peacefully on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 with her loving family at her side. She was born in New Haven, CT on Thanksgiving Day 1922. She was the daughter of Helen and William Pollock of East Haven, CT. She married Robert Vogt in July of 1946. Dorothy loved her garden, books, and taking her grandkids to the beach. She was predeceased by her husband Robert E. Vogt Sr., her son Joseph, and her grandson Joshua. She was also predeceased by her daughter-in-law Phyllis Vogt, and sons-in-law Alan S. Page and Les McIntyre. She is survived by her children; Pat McIntyre, Robert E. Vogt Jr. and Jo-Ann Drogue, daughter-in-law Gloria Arnone, Thomas and Nancy Vogt, and John and Deborah Vogt. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and her best friend Sue Chaves.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Swan Funeral Home, located at 80 E. Main St., Clinton, CT. Dorothy will be laid to rest immediately follow calling hours at St. Mary's Cemetery in Clinton, CT.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Burn Center c/o Bridgeport Hospital Foundation, 27 Grant St., Bridgeport, CT 06610. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 24, 2019