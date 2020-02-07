|
Coon, Doryce B.
Doryce Blake Coon, 94 of Wallingford, passed away peacefully at Masonicare Health Center, under hospice care, surrounded by loving family. She was born in Derby on April 6, 1925 and was the daughter of the late Homer and Helen McCarthy Blake. She was blessed with a special loving bond with her surviving sister, Shirley. They journeyed through life as best friends. Doryce is survived by her 6 children, Kevin, Kerry, Kelly, Kathy, Kasey, Kristopher and their families including 16 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren. After raising her children and supporting the family business, Doryce embarked on a new career with the Wallingford Housing Authority. She would interact daily with seniors in the housing community and recognized a sense of loneliness, inactivity, and lack of motivation in many. She dedicated herself to inspire and energize others through love and laughter. She shared her passion of singing and dancing with the seniors and soon organized and directed the "Walliettes", members ages ranged from 65 to 93. The popular group performed for eight years at numerous elderly care facilities, senior centers, 's, American Legions, bringing enthusiasm and pleasure to so many people year after year. Doryce then went on to produce and direct the music and comedy "Senior Jubilee 325 Follies" overseeing a cast of almost 100 seniors. This sold out show benefitted many local charitable organizations. For her civic leadership, she was honored as the "Outstanding Contributor of the Year" by the Wallingford Associated Seniors. After retiring, Doryce continued her joy of dance with the "Twilight Tappers". In addition, she became the elected Queen Mother of the North Haven Purple Red Hatters. Doryce lived a full and generous life and will forever be fondly remembered as our "Dolly".
Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven on Saturday morning February 8 at 10:00 to attend a memorial mass. Interment will follow at the All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to North Haven Senior Center, 189 Pool Road, North Haven, CT 06473. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 8, 2020