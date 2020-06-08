Gray, Douglas A.
Douglas A. Gray, age 77, of Wallingford passed away on June 6, 2020 at Masonicare. Born in New Haven on August 31, 1942, he was the son of the late Roland and Elna (Johnson) Gray. A resident of Hamden most of his life, Douglas is survived by his wife Marie (Fiorini) Gray; his son Bobby Gilbert of Hamden; his daughter Cheryl Ellison and her husband Ron of Wallingford; his daughter-in-law Cheryl Eberg; grandchildren Alyssa Marie Gilbert, Kendra Gray Ellison, Brett Pilgrim, John, Janis, and James Ellison; and great-grandchildren Cameron and Asher Ellison.
Douglas was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving on the USS Coates and the USS Essex and later at the Naval Reconnaissance and Technical Support Center in Washington, DC. He was a gifted photographer, which led him to create PhotoArt, an advertising, photography, and graphic arts studio. Doug embarked on several other successful entrepreneurial enterprises, including his own construction company, South Central Builders, along with Lightspeed Technologies. Douglas was a Mason for over 50 years, serving in many different capacities with several different Lodges and earning many awards for his dedication. As Chairman of the Masonic Charity Foundation Development Committee, he reformed "CORE," the group responsible for the Quality of Life Program at Masonicare. Through his hard work and new ideas, the Quality of Life Program is still very successful and an essential part of Masonicare today.
Friends are invited to attend his Graveside Service on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Beaverdale Memorial Park, Section L, 90 Pine Rock Ave., New Haven. Arrangements are in care of BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Contributions in Douglas's memory may be made to Bethesda Lutheran Church, 305 Saint Ronan St., New Haven, CT 06511 or to the Masonic Charity Foundation, 22 Masonic Ave., Wallingford, CT 06492. To view full obituary or to send condolences to his family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com.
Douglas A. Gray, age 77, of Wallingford passed away on June 6, 2020 at Masonicare. Born in New Haven on August 31, 1942, he was the son of the late Roland and Elna (Johnson) Gray. A resident of Hamden most of his life, Douglas is survived by his wife Marie (Fiorini) Gray; his son Bobby Gilbert of Hamden; his daughter Cheryl Ellison and her husband Ron of Wallingford; his daughter-in-law Cheryl Eberg; grandchildren Alyssa Marie Gilbert, Kendra Gray Ellison, Brett Pilgrim, John, Janis, and James Ellison; and great-grandchildren Cameron and Asher Ellison.
Douglas was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving on the USS Coates and the USS Essex and later at the Naval Reconnaissance and Technical Support Center in Washington, DC. He was a gifted photographer, which led him to create PhotoArt, an advertising, photography, and graphic arts studio. Doug embarked on several other successful entrepreneurial enterprises, including his own construction company, South Central Builders, along with Lightspeed Technologies. Douglas was a Mason for over 50 years, serving in many different capacities with several different Lodges and earning many awards for his dedication. As Chairman of the Masonic Charity Foundation Development Committee, he reformed "CORE," the group responsible for the Quality of Life Program at Masonicare. Through his hard work and new ideas, the Quality of Life Program is still very successful and an essential part of Masonicare today.
Friends are invited to attend his Graveside Service on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Beaverdale Memorial Park, Section L, 90 Pine Rock Ave., New Haven. Arrangements are in care of BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Contributions in Douglas's memory may be made to Bethesda Lutheran Church, 305 Saint Ronan St., New Haven, CT 06511 or to the Masonic Charity Foundation, 22 Masonic Ave., Wallingford, CT 06492. To view full obituary or to send condolences to his family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 8, 2020.