Douglas Donaldson

Donaldson, Douglas

Douglas W. Donaldson was born on January 14, 1946 in Hartford, CT and grew up in Branford, CT. He passed away June 30, 2020 in Port Charlotte, FL. Doug was the loving father of Sandi (Kyle) and Scott; cherished grandfather of Ashley and Claire; brother of Keith (Gillian), Wendy (Richard), Sean (Heidi), and Gregory (Heather); and beloved uncle to Joe, Ed, Julie, Kristi, and Jennine. Doug was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving aboard the USS Forrestal as a Radioman Class B. He also served with the National Guard in CT. He worked for the Federal Aviation Administration for 25 years where he earned multiple Distinguished Service Awards. He retired to Florida where he enjoyed cooking, woodworking, and spending time with friends and family. There will be a celebration of life in Branford, CT at a time and date to be determined.



