Douglas L. Calcagni, 79, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, longtime resident and formerly of Cheshire, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019, with his family by his side. He leaves his wife, Leslie Calcagni, a son, Steven (Hanna) Calcagni of Cheshire, daughter Stacy (Joe) Bucci of Guilford, three step daughters, Laura (Dave) Rochford, Tricia Vuolo, Stephanie Vuolo, and eight adoring grandchildren, Keays, John, Olivia, Alex, Ava, Cal, Ryan and Allegra. He was pre-deceased by a brother Jack and is survived by a sister MaryAnn Malmberg of Portland, CT, sister-in-law Mary Sarah Calcagni of North Branford, CT, a niece and several nephews. Doug was a graduate of Cheshire Academy and Vanderbilt University and known for his larger than life personality and corresponding accomplishments too numerous to list. He lived his life by the Churchill motto: "We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give." while always remaining humble and hardworking. Everyone he met seemed touched in an unforgettable way. In accordance with his wishes, his family will share in a private celebration of his life. A facebook page titled "Celebrating the Life of Doug Calcagni" has been created to encourage sharing personal memories and photos. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude's, or the Masonic Temple Lodge No.16, Cheshire CT. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 14, 2019