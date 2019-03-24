Hassenmayer, Douglas M.

Douglas Miles Hassenmayer of Durham, North Carolina passed away on February 14, 2019 at the age of 59. He was born on November 17, 1959 in Milford, Connecticut and graduated from Milford High School in 1977. He furthered his education at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in 1982.

A member of the Mensa Society, Doug was known for his wit and zest for life, as well as his ability to converse intelligently on a wide range of subjects. He enjoyed a passion for organized, thought-provoking, mind-challenging games and was also an advanced collector of tobacciana. He was formerly a Mason in Ansantawae Lodge #89 AF & AM in Milford along with his father, brothers and several other family members.Doug will be greatly missed by his loving family and many loyal friends. He is survived by his parents, Walter E. (Skip) Hassenmayer and Ruth E. (Miles) Hassenmayer of Milford, CT; brothers Thomas E. Hassenmayer (Morgan) of New Haven, CT and James R. Hassenmayer of Orange, CT. He also leaves his sisters-in-law, Kathleen Hassenmayer of Milford, CT, Analida Hassenmayer of Fayetteville, NC and several nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his younger brother David D. Hassenmayer.A reception to celebrate Doug's life and memory will be held Sunday, April 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Orange Ale House, 517 Boston Post Road, Orange, CT.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Duke Cancer Institute, Office of Development, 710 West Main St., Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701 Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 24, 2019