Ross, Douglas S.
Douglas S. Ross, age 38, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 as the result of an auto accident.
Doug was known for his boundless creative energy which he harnessed as a key person in the conception and building of a chlor-alkali facility in New Haven and was the founder and owner of D.I.Y. Garage CT and Weapons Grade Performance, LLC.
He is survived by his wife, Jillian Loos Ross and his beloved 3 - year old son, Connor Aston Ross, as well as his sister, Sarah E. Ross, his father, Thomas S. Ross, grandparents Kenneth S. Ross and Frances M. Ross, step mother, Nancy Mendel, step sister, Michele Myers and step brother, Joshua Halickman. He is also survived by his large and wonderful, extended family and many friends.
He will be laid to rest at a private service on Tuesday, April 21st next to his mother, Andrea Krevit Ross, who passed away in 1996. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the future.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Esther Krevit & Andrea Krevit Ross Fund for the Benefit of Special Needs Children c/o Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven, 360 Amity Road, Woodbridge, CT 06525.
Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 21, 2020