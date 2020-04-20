New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas S. Ross

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas S. Ross Obituary
Ross, Douglas S.
Douglas S. Ross, age 38, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 as the result of an auto accident.
Doug was known for his boundless creative energy which he harnessed as a key person in the conception and building of a chlor-alkali facility in New Haven and was the founder and owner of D.I.Y. Garage CT and Weapons Grade Performance, LLC.
He is survived by his wife, Jillian Loos Ross and his beloved 3 - year old son, Connor Aston Ross, as well as his sister, Sarah E. Ross, his father, Thomas S. Ross, grandparents Kenneth S. Ross and Frances M. Ross, step mother, Nancy Mendel, step sister, Michele Myers and step brother, Joshua Halickman. He is also survived by his large and wonderful, extended family and many friends.
He will be laid to rest at a private service on Tuesday, April 21st next to his mother, Andrea Krevit Ross, who passed away in 1996. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the future.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Esther Krevit & Andrea Krevit Ross Fund for the Benefit of Special Needs Children c/o Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven, 360 Amity Road, Woodbridge, CT 06525.
Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -