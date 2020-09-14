Thomas Sr, Douglas
Douglas E. Thomas Sr., 86, of Wallingford, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at CT Hospice of Branford. Born on May 24, 1934, at Yale New Haven hospital to the late Lester and Jennette (Sennett) Thomas. He was retired and honorably discharged for 27 years of service from the Airforce and Army Reserves. He also retired from SNET after 20+ years of service. He was the loving father of Suzan (Robert) Buchina of OK, Dawn Thomas of East Haven, Kim Thomas of North Haven, Gregory Thomas (Sarah Adcock) of Wallingford and predeceased by Douglas Thomas Jr of East Haven. Beloved grandfather of Robert and Michael Popolizio, David White Jr, Angelo Jr., Amber and Mark Pinto, Jacob, Cianna, and Samantha Thomas. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend an amazing gratitude and thank you to the friends that loved him like a father and were there for him in his highs and lows.
Memorial Service will be held on Friday September 18 2020, at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Avenue from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Centerville Cemetery in Hamden at 10 a.m. with Full Military Honors. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com
.