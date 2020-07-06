Reed, Duane E.
Duane E. Reed, 62, of New Haven, formerly of East Haven, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was born in New Haven on March 15, 1958 to the late Benjamin and Phyllis Scully Reed. He worked as a Mechanic for most of his life always fixing things well beyond cars and motors. He was very talented with just about anything he tried to do with his hands. He also worked in construction for several years. Duane was a fan of the New England Patriots, the Boston Red Sox but his true passion lied in his three grandchildren, Jesse, Jovanni and River. He loved them tremendously. He is also survived by his fiance' and companion of nearly 40 years, Andrea Gentile, his daughter Jessica Gentile and his son Joseph Gentile, all of New Haven, a sister Doryll Jesperson of Meriden and future-in-laws, Louis Gentile of West Haven and Carmela Barbato of East Haven. He was predeceased by a grandson, Lucas Xavier Gentile and a brother Denton Reed.
A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708. Friends may call from 4 to 7 prior to the service. Please visit Duane's memorial page and sign his guest book at easthavenmemorial.com
