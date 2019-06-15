Dunford, E. Keith

E. Keith Dunford died peacefully at his home on June 13, 2019 at the age of 63.

Keith is survived by his wife, Trish Dunford; children, Tanya (Jerad) Paolino, Edward Dunford, James (Tara) Bradford, Elizabeth Dunford-Collins, Patriel Dunford; siblings, Frank Radomski and Brenda Fox; grandchildren, Katherine, Joshua, Tyler, Leah, Stephanie, Matthew, Eliana and grandcat, Stanley.He attended West Virginia University where he played Football as an offensive lineman and made lifelong friends. After a serendipitous meeting, while traveling through Ohio, he met and fell in love with his wife, Trish, the two have been married for almost 40 years. Keith began his lifetime career in the transportation industry as a truck driver while also attending college. His red and gold 18 wheeler Peterbilt, with a custom built double eagle sleeper, was a prominent fixture in many of the family's favorite memories.The couple welcomed five children into their home and Keith was quick to teach them the importance of hard work and a sense of humor. His passion for football brought him back to the field where he coached several years at Lewis Mills HS. Keith put his heart into everything he did, including working on his house and yard. When he wasn't hard at work, he enjoyed listening to rock and roll music and riding his Harley Davidson. The thing he enjoyed most of all was exploring new destinations on family vacations and spending time poolside with family and friends.Calling hours will be from 4 to 8 PM on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad Street, Plainville, CT 06062. Additional visitation will follow Tuesday morning at 9 AM with a Service in Celebration of Keith's life beginning at 10 AM. Burial will follow in Peacedale Cemetery. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com. Published in The New Haven Register on June 16, 2019