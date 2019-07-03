Dewey II, Earl F. "Chip"

Earl F. "Chip" Dewey II, 65, of Wallingford, husband of the Honorable Judge Julia DiCocco Dewey, passed away July 2, 2019 at his home with his family by his side, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born in Clifton Springs, New York on November 5, 1953, a son of the late Earl and Mary Ellen (Connor) Dewey. A well-loved and respected member of the Connecticut legal community, Chip's passion for the law and work on behalf of the CBA's Ethics Committee, Bar Examining Committee, Mediation Services and other pursuits have left a lasting legacy on the legal profession. A veteran of the United States Navy Reserve, Chip retired at the rank of Captain in the Judge Advocate General Corps. Chip was a proud graduate of Wake Forest University, and member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. His last few years were marked with determination and love with many a weekend breakfast shared at Rick's with "the breakfast crew" and frequent outings to soccer fields, hockey rinks, and even Disneyworld as an enthusiastic and proud grandfather. Throughout his life he was a devoted fan of the Boston Red Sox and the Buffalo Bills. In addition to his wife, Julia, he is survived by his daughter, Emily Trudeau and her husband, James, of Cheshire; his son, Kevin Dewey and his wife, Sarai, of San Diego, CA; his brothers, J. William Dewey and his wife, Mary, of Las Vegas, NV and David Dewey of Newark, NY; his grandchildren, Annora Trudeau and Amedeo Dewey; and many nieces and nephews.

Chip's family will receive relatives and friends at the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St., Ext., Wallingford on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. His funeral will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at First Congregational Church of Wallingford, 23 South Main Street, Wallingford. Interment with military honors will follow at Connecticut State Veteran's Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory can be made to the Muhammad Ali Parkinson's Center at the Barrow Neurological Institute. For online condolences please visit www.wallingfordfh.com. Published in The New Haven Register on July 6, 2019