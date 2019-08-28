|
|
Firth, Earl
Earl W. Firth of East Haven passed away in his home on August 26, 2019. He was the brother of Susan Wodds of Branford, Sharon Criscuolo of Branford, and Clair-Ann Shepard husband Harry) of Waterbury, VT. He was predeceased by his brother George Firth Jr. and his brother-in-law Robert Criscuolo. Earl was born in New Haven on June 1, 1955, a son of the late George and Carol Morris Firth. He worked for Unilever, Criscuolo Engineering, and most recently for the Warner Theater in Torrington. He was a talented musician, singer, and artist.
Friends are invited to a memorial visitation on Friday from 4-6 P.M. at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Please see online memorial at www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 29, 2019