New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Firth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Firth


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Firth Obituary
Firth, Earl
Earl W. Firth of East Haven passed away in his home on August 26, 2019. He was the brother of Susan Wodds of Branford, Sharon Criscuolo of Branford, and Clair-Ann Shepard husband Harry) of Waterbury, VT. He was predeceased by his brother George Firth Jr. and his brother-in-law Robert Criscuolo. Earl was born in New Haven on June 1, 1955, a son of the late George and Carol Morris Firth. He worked for Unilever, Criscuolo Engineering, and most recently for the Warner Theater in Torrington. He was a talented musician, singer, and artist.
Friends are invited to a memorial visitation on Friday from 4-6 P.M. at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Please see online memorial at www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now