Olsen, Earl R.

Earl Raymond Olsen, 77, of Higganum, Connecticut passed into eternal life on Monday, July 13, 2020. Earl fought hard against cancer. He was an extraordinary engineer, a Renaissance man. He was kind and humble and extremely hard working, helping everyone in any way he could. Everyone loved Earl. Earl was born in New York City on October 1, 1942 to Dr. Frances Olsen and Mr. Hugh Olsen. He was raised in Philadelphia and later moved to East Corinth, Vermont where his mom was the doctor. Earl graduated from Bradford Academy, and from the University of Vermont in engineering. Earl worked as an engineer at several companies such as Mobay Chemical in Charleston, SC and Pratt & Whitney, Middletown. Earl loved working on cars and designing his home in Higganum. Earl gave of himself to everyone. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Roy Olsen from East Corinth, Vermont and his sister, Aina Jo Barnwell of Atlanta, Georgia. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Lee Ann Cherniavsky Olsen, his son Matthew of Newport Beach, CA, his daughter Chamonix and son-in-law Jim Sikora of Milford, CT. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Anne Cherniavsky of Milford, his brother Toby and wife Janet Olsen and sister-in-law Lillian Olsen, all of East Corinth, Vermont. In addition, Earl is survived by many loving and caring nieces and nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law, who all deeply love and care for him. A "Celebration of Life" ceremony will be held at Valley Bible Evangelical Church in Haddam, Connecticut on August 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required.



