Sandstrom, Earl
Earl Russell Sandstrom Jr, born in Kolkata, India, on February 25th, 1938, passed away in his home in Madison, Connecticut in the early morning hours of April 8th, 2020, from complications from cancer. At the time of his passing, he was in the company of his stepson and caregiver, James (Jim) Edward Bell.
His father Earl Sr. (1902-1956) worked in a number of far eastern cities for First National City Bank throughout the 30s, 40s, and 50s. With their mother Florence Batch Morse (1904-2007), Earl Jr. and his older brother Richard (Dick) Batch Sandstrom (1932-2013) moved to the US in 1940 to escape World War II. They returned to Asia after the war, and Earl Jr. repatriated again, permanently, in 1952. His mother's home town of Bellefontaine, Ohio was the setting for Earl's US-based upbringing.
Earl lived nearly the entirety of his adult life in Madison and neighboring towns, working various jobs including sportswriter, machinist, and bookseller. A history buff, Earl was a scintillating conversationalist, and he enjoyed recommending and discussing books with friends and family. He and Dick were lifelong friends, sharing books, life stories, and a midwestern sense of humor. Earl was a loving son to Florence, also a longtime Madison resident, and he and Dick visited her often in her final home in West Liberty, Ohio for more than a decade.
Earl is survived by his daughter Krysten Sandstrom of Hondo, Texas, and by her two children Lexie Lee Neeb Jr and Lacey Catherine Neeb of Castroville, Texas. Earl and Lois Stannard Sandstrom (1928-2009) were married for 5 years around Krysten's birth in 1966.
In 1982 Earl married Margaret Erwin Bell (1940-2018) and remained her faithful, loving husband until her death from complications from Alzheimer's. Together they were a vibrant couple, full of fun and love for their children and grandchildren on both sides.
Arrangements:
In memoriam donations can be made to the , or to the Shriners' Childrens Hospital.
A memorial luncheon for both Earl and Margaret will be held at Friends and Company in Madison later in 2020 as conditions allow.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 11, 2020