Slusky, Earl
Earl Slusky age 90 most recently of Woodbridge, CT passed away on October 12, 2020. His mind plagued by Alzheimer's in finally free. He was a Renaissance man—a published oral surgeon with accolades from both Griffin Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital as Attending and Clinical Professor of Surgery. He dabbled in music, painting and writing. He was an accomplished skier spending years as a ski patroller at Powder Hill and Mohawk Mountain. He had brilliant comedic timing and a love of the silly.
He survived by his wife of 66 years, Carole (nee Rechtman) Slusky, William Slusky (Randi) of Milford, Conn., Ellen Weinstein of Easton, MA, Linda Alpuche (Paul) of Washington, D.C.
His grandchildren: Samuel Slusky (Amanda), Rebecca Weinstein (Lea), Julia Weinstein, Max Slusky, Eli Alpuche and Melanie Alpuche.
Funeral Services were held at the Beth Israel Cemetery, Orange, on October 14th under the care of The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com
. Memorial Contributions may be sent to A charity of one's choice
.