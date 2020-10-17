1/
Earl Slusky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Slusky, Earl
Earl Slusky age 90 most recently of Woodbridge, CT passed away on October 12, 2020. His mind plagued by Alzheimer's in finally free. He was a Renaissance man—a published oral surgeon with accolades from both Griffin Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital as Attending and Clinical Professor of Surgery. He dabbled in music, painting and writing. He was an accomplished skier spending years as a ski patroller at Powder Hill and Mohawk Mountain. He had brilliant comedic timing and a love of the silly.
He survived by his wife of 66 years, Carole (nee Rechtman) Slusky, William Slusky (Randi) of Milford, Conn., Ellen Weinstein of Easton, MA, Linda Alpuche (Paul) of Washington, D.C.
His grandchildren: Samuel Slusky (Amanda), Rebecca Weinstein (Lea), Julia Weinstein, Max Slusky, Eli Alpuche and Melanie Alpuche.
Funeral Services were held at the Beth Israel Cemetery, Orange, on October 14th under the care of The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com. Memorial Contributions may be sent to A charity of one's choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved