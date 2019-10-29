New Haven Register Obituaries
Earle D. Higley Jr.


1935 - 2019
Earle D. Higley Jr. Obituary
Higley, Jr, Earle D.
Earle D. Higley, Jr. of North Branford, formerly of Branford, passed away peacefully at the age of 84 on October 27, 2019 following a brief illness. In addition to his parents, Earle D. Higley, Sr. and Mildred P. Higley, he was predeceased by his brother Robert K. Higley. He is survived by his sister-in-law Nancy Higley as well as his niece Debra Rich, his nephews Robert Higley, Jr., Dennis Cadwell, Kenneth Higley, and James Higley.
Earle had a love of cars and for many years enjoyed road trips to Maine to visit a lifelong friend. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Respecting Earle's wishes, there will be no funeral service and burial will be private. Should one desire, a contribution in Earle's memory may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements in care of Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 30, 2019
