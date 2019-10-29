|
|
Higley, Jr, Earle D.
Earle D. Higley, Jr. of North Branford, formerly of Branford, passed away peacefully at the age of 84 on October 27, 2019 following a brief illness. In addition to his parents, Earle D. Higley, Sr. and Mildred P. Higley, he was predeceased by his brother Robert K. Higley. He is survived by his sister-in-law Nancy Higley as well as his niece Debra Rich, his nephews Robert Higley, Jr., Dennis Cadwell, Kenneth Higley, and James Higley.
Earle had a love of cars and for many years enjoyed road trips to Maine to visit a lifelong friend. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Respecting Earle's wishes, there will be no funeral service and burial will be private. Should one desire, a contribution in Earle's memory may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements in care of Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 30, 2019